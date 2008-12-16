Rush Limbaugh & The Jockstraps

There he goes again, blowharding against someone else - in this case, Colin Powell - who is good at what he (Powell) does while Flush can't even sit in a broadcast chair without pain in his base.

Why not get America's sports fans involved? Like at half time while the hoopsters are in the locker rooms?

Get them there fans to talking politics along with their beer cups of course.

Rumors abound throughout the NBA regarding suspected player/coach attitudes regarding former sports broadcaster Flush "Howard Cosell" Limbaugh.

Remember that a while back Flush referred to the NBA as the Thug Basketball Association? Seems that Rush thought that fans go the games to see "The Crips versus the Bloods."

Rumor has it that the NBA owners were quite scared that John McCain and Mitt Romney were going to introduce anti-trust legislation against the NBA and force it down to the old AAU status. That however proved to be a false rumor after humbled post-election lame-duck Reflublicans assured David Stern that there was no such plan.

Mr. Stern then asked the lame ducks if - in the spirit of the NBA sanctions against its own miscreants inside the league - the FCC could suspend Limbaugh's radio show for the rest of the NBA season. Senator Mitch McConnell was quick to respond that Limbaugh didn't do anything Karl Rove hadn't approved of and that people in the party's pretended high places were too appreciative of Rush's contributions to previous party election victories. That makes it hard to take a stand contrary to the powers that used to be.

Jerry Sloan of the Utah Jazz then suggested that at least Rush ought to be challenged to a no- holds- barred in-the-cage wrestling match either with Andrew Bynum, Michael Moore, or the entire Oklahoma CityThunder. If the Thunder wrestles like they play basketball, the odds against Limbaugh would be about even.

Phil Jackson suggested that Limbaugh needed to get into Zen study which might even have an effect on his back pain.

Latrell Sprewell - possibly remembering Dick Cheney's famous congressional expletive to Senator Patrick Leahy - thought there might be in impossible physical act Rush could be ordered to perform by the FCC.

Larry Bird offered to arm-wrestle Limbaugh with both hands tied behind him, but nobody took him up on it because if white men can't jump what makes anyone think either of them can arm wrestle?

Rush once declared that you could



Call 'em gangs. You have the Laker Gang, you have the Heat Gang, you have a Timberwolf Gang [distortions of official team names], and let 'em strap up out there, and let 'em market their CDs. Instead of selling concessions, sell CDs out there at the concession stand.

Now that makes a lot of sense, Rush.

Do you think an NBA game could be called on account of too many CD's thrown on the court?

Besides that, does Flush think his own kind of "music" compares favorably to the karaoke performances of say- Shaq?

Can you envision Rush trying to do Hip Hop?

Again, Rush in the past:



If a fight breaks out - hey it's what happens. The beer gets tossed and the players doin slappins. If a cop gets bloodied its a bonus for the gang cause it's the Thug-B-A for your money get the bang!

I heard that a certain outspoken retired NBA coach cornered Rush and asked him why he spilled so much bile about basketbrawl and had little to say about Saxby Chambliss or the vain self-twittering of Sarah Palin?

Rush told him somethng to the effect that



The thing you gotta understand about these liberal elite NBA athletes is that they will say and do anything for fame and fortune. It doesn't matter who gets hurt with these guys so long as they can sell their stuff and people keep tuning them and the NBA in."

Now ain't that just Freudian?