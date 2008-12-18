Rick Warren? The Purpose-Driven Bigot? Are you kidding?

If I were "inaugurally" in charge, I wouldn't want Warren talking to God on my behalf.

Have you ever actually listened to the preachers' prayers in most evangelical literalist churches? All they amount to is telling God - in cloying repetitious phrasing - what to do. Oh, and - in the midst of prayer - telling the people how to behave. It's one long litany of grandstanding self-absorbed false piety.

The utter arrogance and lack of genuine faith and trust in God in those prayers is downright silliness.

I hereby volunteer to offer a better invocation than what we'll hear from St Rick.

Dear Lord,

We are concerned about The Sacred Institution Upon Which This Country Is Based.

But we are more concerned about those couples already married than about those who want to get married. But all will better love each other and their neighbors if they keep their jobs - or find a new one. We ask, Lord, that you help all couples - married or not married - to economically stabilize their coupling.

Lord, please help our new president to find a few good men and women who will work intensely to stabilize marriage by doing everything in their power to achieve – not "work toward" – health coverage for every member of every family and every member-to-be of every family-to-be.

Lord, we believe you when you say that a laborer is worthy of his hire. Help the new authorities increase family incomes with minimum wage increases and expanding worker benefits. This is the area of our nation where the largest number of marriages are already at risk.

Lord, we understand that the sacred institution of marriage is placed more at risk when it attempts to survive with inadequate housing, bottom-line cheapskate and/or corporate slumlords. We understand how family relationships are harmed when home ownership as an impossible dream.

Since we cannot tell each other what to do because of the mote-and-beam principle, help the macho image-makers and self-serving patriarchal philosophers understand that marriage is incomplete without intellectual, spiritual and moral equality.

Help us Lord to take a long look and seek answers from those who truly know about failed marriages in our society. Lord, are we really Christian in a purpose-driven society with unfettered corporate capitalism? Should we live in a trickle-down society the greedy try to convince us of naturally-occurring equal opportunities for every citizen to succeed in some idealized cookie-cutter manner?

Lord, would you please prompt the pretend warriors to fall silent and give priority to our married soldiers and their families? Help us to not let the irresponsible academic warriors write out political and military checks that the children in our families – families built on our sacred institution of marriage – will have to honor.

About those military families and our single soldiers: Please help us to care about what happens when they come home and are no longer tactical plastic markers on a map. Help us to better organize and make sure that the VA is truly an effective and functioning Good Samaritan – a boon to our society of veterans and something for which we as a nation can all be proud and not suspicious.

And we need to make sure that all household with or without marriage are not hampered by an urgent need for food assistance and other welfare.

Lord, help us to get out of the business of trying to control one gender's right to chose.

We desire a truly moral and ethical president, We want to be able to trust our leaders to work out processes of education and scientific study and encourage responsibility around human sexuality as a national concern and effort.

Help us to sustain and advocate for the sacredness of our marriage institution by educating and protecting our precious human national resource - our children.

Lord, to we really need the noisiest Christians prancing around sounding pious and sober about gay couples?

Is it not more worthy to march around obsessed with doing something about the factors that do greater harm to our families and their young members than whether or not we have a right to choose who marries who? Help us with our faith in your power and process so we can stop pretending that you want us to ban gay marriages as the answer to solving the problem.

Please help us to work to encourage the nation to deal wisely with its domestic abusers and family abandoners in a major way.

And finally - In our plea for social justice and domestic tranquility - we also ask thy forgiveness for our ignorant religious moral arrogance.

In faith and trust we pray on this new day for new leaders.