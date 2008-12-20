The Late Great Absence of Real Prophecy in America

The Prompting-Driven Life:

Are Christians dying to hear someone else tell them what God wants, what God is thinking or what God meant when he did the Vulcan mind-meld and prompted an Old Testament Prophet or early Christian apostle to write?

Well, why isn't there more of that God-driven mind-meld business?

Allan Watts once wrote that without mysticism Christianity devolves to mindless fundamentalism. Ain't that the truth?

Like it or not evangelicals in this country make a lot of hay about what God has revealed for them to be or do. Only problem I see with that is whether they learned God's will for themselves or let some celebrity or Pastor-in-Chief of a megachurch make that personal God announcement to them.

Recently, I had occasion to call a local Christian businessman who had started a Health Club. He was offering a discount to members of all local churches regardless of denomination. His business included a procedural approach that allowed congregations to pay their member's full rate from which he would rebate the discount amount back to the congregation.

When I asked why he was doing this he declared firmly "The Lord told me to set up this business in this way."

Another person I know declared that the Lord had prompted her to take a specific teenage female into her home and to act as a surrogate parent on that teen's behalf.

In the context of my social work I've met more than one Christian adult who faces adversity with a faith that [paraphrased] "the Lord must want me to go through this for a reason. I trust in Him and will do my best."

Guidance, prompting, faith and trust … all express that living mystical aspect to Christianity that touches far more accurately on living spiritually than all the preaching, exhortation and insistence on fixed scriptural interpretations combined.

There are no doubt thousands of believers who have such a spiritual connection with a higher power - be it the Christian version of God or something above and beyond human perception. Theirs is a spiritual approach to life that includes taking scripture beyond the literal and letter-of-the-law adherence formula for an afterlife reward.

This is what I refer to as genuine mysticism. It ought not to be confused with the assumed prophetic activity of contemporary evangelical celebrity leaders who declare directly or strongly imply that God has chosen and spoken to them personally - perhaps in the manner of the health club operator mentioned above - but in a self-important and self-aggrandizing manner.

Mr. Robertson has taken the most publicly open role of prophet of our times in declaring all the things God has told him regarding national politics and American elections. God must have recognized that Robertson and his TV network would be ideal tools of contemporary prophecy and so began whispering the prompted commandments as soon as Robertson became dissatisfied with his public impact. First order of business after 9/11 was Robertson's and Falwell's inspired interpretation and declaration that the attacks were a direct manifestation of God's repudiation of America for its sinfulness regarding abortion and homosexuality.

Exercising their right to free speech, these public persons - because of their influence - perhaps encourage Christians who support them to make that leap of faith to accept such "prophetic uttering" as today's "thus sayeth the Lord" pronouncements of the will of God.

Claiming to speak the will of God can be a risky business. To do so runs the risk of being perceived in the same vein as David Koresh, Jim Jones, or those Mormon Fundamentalist/Polygamist Dissenters who broke-away from the LDS as cult prophets.

But then sometimes members get uppity and prophets may face in-house challenges from loyal followers or dissenters seeking to wear that same prophetic mantle.

In September, 1830, five months after the founding of the LDS Church, Mormon Prophet Joseph Smith was forced to deal directly with one Hiram Page who had become equally caught up in the open charismatic prophetic role modeled by Smith. Hiram professed to be receiving revelations by use of his own "seer stone," a method by which Joseph had earlier translated the Book of Mormon.

Having established a place for charisma and prophecy in the new church, Joseph then found himself having to deal with others practicing the same gifts he professed. He had to assert who receives revelations and who doesn't. Joseph declared that he had received the following revelation on behalf of Oliver Cowdery, - his Book of Mormon scribe - but the new law was intended for the whole church.

From the LDS Doctrine and Covenants Section 28:2, 11-13.

But, behold, verily, verily, I say unto thee, no one shall be appointed to receive commandments and revelations in this church excepting my servant Joseph Smith, Jun., for he receiveth them even as Moses. ... And again, thou shalt take thy brother, Hiram Page, between him and thee alone, and tell him that those things which he hath written from that stone are not of me and that Satan deceiveth him; For, behold, these things have not been appointed unto him, neither shall anything be appointed unto any of this church contrary to the church covenants.

This problem with prophecy repeats itself over and over again, particularly with the entry of politics into Christian activism, blurring the lines between seeking goodness for the sake of goodness and seeking control for the sake of control.

Sensing God's support and a guided influence in one's own life is the desired departure from a biblical absolutism that turns Christian spirituality into mindless fundamentalism. It reflects the thriving mystic quality of religion that keeps God from remaining forever aloof, out there judgmental and punitive.

I do not see Jesus as a kind, gentle, loving but forceful and commanding equivalent of a divine Julius Caesar. Jesus is not a presence commanding Christians what to think, when to think it and who to support and where to send money.

God does not authorize religious leaders to speak to us in God's place. Nor does God reveal to any religious leader Her will as to our decisions concerning our religion or politics.

We as a spiritual people have no real or psychological reason to subordinate our own internal promptings to someone else who exhibits a flare for the dramatic from the pulpit. We do not have some Christian duty to blindly consent when someone in prominence announces that the Almighty has chosen or inspired him to lead American Christians to specific actions that impact communities, a people and a nation.

Religion can be as personally charismatic and mystical as it needs to be for each individual. If one tends to follow their promptings based on their own personal spirituality, that is genuine proprietorship of one's human-ness.

Whoever owns your reality owns you - and if it's not you who owns it, you are living a life subject to someone else's magic. You do not have proprietorship of your own life. Neither does God, only some arrogant fool.

"Magic" comes in many forms. Whether it's the magic of a charismatic spiritual leader or the magic of a persuasive secular celebrity who says there is no God or insists in the accidental nature of the big bang - it's still someone else's magic.

Helpful as other opinions are, they remain someone else's thoughts and - if those opinions are all "shoulded up" - will never be your thoughts. There's a better way to live and retain as useable attributes logic, critical thinking and your own personal sense of the mystical.

Rick Warren's magic is Warren's alone and will not fit you like a glove.

Richard Dawkins' magic his alone and will not fit you like a glove.

Jesus never intended that His magic fit like a glove.

He said that the kingdom of God is within you.

That is where you ought to go to encounter your own spiritual magic.