Tell a literalist the you and the Father are one and they will be immediately afraid. They will tell you that what you declare is not in the book.

These are literalists who consider that anything you learn that is not written in the book is dangerously occult; a tool of Satan.

Satan IS dangerously occult. Satan is also a Christian Myth.

Those who worry that you are living outside the words of a book consider themselves smarter than you.

They consider themselves spiritually wiser than you ...because a preacher, a friend or a relative told them what the book says.

Because they are lazy and let someone else tell them who God is ...

Because they let someone else tell them what God is like ...

They are not smarter than you. What they think they know is not wisdom.

There is nothing about their knowing or what they know that gives them greater spiritual awareness than your own.

There is nothing about what they know that says they should save you.

You do not need to be saved.

They do not know that you do not need to be saved.

They do not know that they do not need to be saved.