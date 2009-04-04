Newsvine

Dingbats, Riff Raff and No-Accounts

 

Seems to me that Spain is only being true to the Bush doctrine

By Dingbats, Riff Raff and No-Accounts
Sat Apr 4, 2009 7:55 PM
    Sauce for the goose

    "we will make no distinction between the terrorists who committed these acts and those who harbor them." - G. W. Bush, American War Criminal

    I for one refuse to support harboring terrorists. If it ever comes to a vote, i vote to extradite George, Dick and Donald whereever there's a country of courage willing to prosecute terrorists.

    If we have in our recent past outsourced terrorist torture via rendition, we can certainly - in the tradition of corporate outsourcing of all our moral values - outsource justice for terrorists by letting Spain and others do our job for us.

