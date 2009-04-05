Uninformed opinons on Immigration: I agree with this commenter at Seattle Examiner.com

Article written by Examiner Chad Shue.

Commenter is Ray A.

Then there's your reference to the Heritage Foundation.

Ya' know the old saying, "liars figure, and figures lie"? That adage has been shortened over the years. Its original verbiage was, "The Heritage Foundation figures, and its figures are lies."

Now you know the source of the distortions that Lou Dobbs blathers during his TV tirades.

Eighty-five percent of eminent economists surveyed have concluded that undocumented immigrants have had a positive (seventy-four percent) or neutral (eleven percent) impact on the U.S. economy. "Undocumented immigrants actually contribute more to public coffers in taxes than they cost in social services. Moreover, undocumented immigrants contribute to the U.S. economy through their investments and consumption of goods and services; filling of millions of 'essential worker' positions resulting in subsidiary job creation, increased productivity and lower costs of goods and services; and unrequited contributions to Social Security, Medicare and unemployment insurance programs"

The GAO concurs.