Rich Moniak: Missile defense promotes fear, not national security

Prompted by North Korea's recent event, Rich Moniak raises questions about the national security and political logic of America's missile defense policy.

I am writing as a father of a soldier serving his third tour in Iraq, and an associate member of Veterans for Peace. I am a civil engineer with the US Coast Guard in Juneau, Alaska.

North Korea is once again poking at flanks of the American political establishment.

Sunday's missile launch has President Obama calling for new sanctions. And on the other side of the continent, this latest provocation has Alaska's congressional delegation trembling in bipartisan fear.

"Alaska is home to multiple military installations," Rep. Don Young said, "and because of that, would be on the front lines should North Korea send anything our way."

His real worry though isn't about an attack; it's the loss of funds to support the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system at the remote outpost in Fort Greely.