Asking God to help us help ourselves: A response to Franklin Graham

In the April Issue of Decision Magazine without offering practical and doable suggestions as to how God's children can cope with economic hardship, Franklin Graham proposes that mere national repentance back to 19th-century self-righteousness is the road to recovery and healing. He is reminded of the Old Testament prophet Jeremiah and commences a call for reform based on fear, shame and guilt.

If scripture is useful at all it must come alive in our hearts and minds and prompt within us the wisdom that leads to our own abilities. We can learn to see things as God see's them and to understand things as God understands them.

We don't learn by merely reading old verses, taking them inflexibly literal, talking more fundamentalist God talk … and doing nothing else, hoping that God heard our pious declarations and will "reward" us for blind obedience.

The prophet Isaiah patiently explained that God's ways are not our ways, they are possessed of a loftier and clearer viewpoint of our circumstances. But Isaiah also did not say that it is impossible for us to see things the way God see's them and with God's understanding.

If being reminding of Jeremiah's lamentations suggests to literalist preachers that we don sack cloth and ashes, plead with and wait for God to grant his children and this nation a return to prosperity theology, we are being given a very small portion of the meal on God's table.

When Jesus talked about the scripture as something most people pretend to know as a fixed and literal path to eternal life, he said in effect … "you only think you know the scriptures."

The ultimate failure of scriptural literalism is that it makes of God the ultimate controlling, overbearing, micro-managing and co-dependent parent who would rather control us than teach us self-reliance; who divinely prefers to whimsically give us loaves and fishes rather than teach us to bake and fish.

It's important that we understand how we are not limited spiritually nor religiously to what someone else pretending to be more righteous or in tune with what the Bible is and tells us.

We are however limited if we let someone else convince us that their assumptions are absolutely and biblically true while what we think – if it is contrary to what they believe - is our mere assumption.

Any path to improvement in the circumstances of life happens when we come closer to seeing life as God see's it and loving the things God loves - for the same reason God does - and not a vain attempt, a pretense or mimicry.

When the soul becomes convinced of the ability and power to change, the soul is not persuaded by someone else's magic that being "saved" removes any need for stepping outside the tiny non-prompted box of fundamentalism.

Contrary to Mr. Graham and all those who insist that America has backslidden from a national historical tradition of righteousness defined by fundamentalist, evangelical or pentecostal literalism, we are not that people.

The genuinely harmful backslidden in this country are religious literalists who have made their lives - based on their view of scripture – a self-glorification of the Levite who uses the Word to avoid the injured and less fortunate travelers on the road to Jericho.

We never were and we never had to be that kind of child of God.