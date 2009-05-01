Who do we think we are? Who do we think we've been?

Farewell the American Century Andrew Bacevich..

Our natural sense of our global place in the world is still way to much John Wayne.

Watch the five minute video.

Bacevich is a non-fiction author whose written good stuff. Kind of a Chomsky without the philosophical opinion or like Chalmers Johnson.

He's spot on with this opinion with which I agree. Regarding America's self-perception as a kind of King Arthur authorizing goodness for the planet, we need more holes punched in that idea.

What did you think about how he describes who really paid the biggest price to defeat Hitler?

Yet who has stepped forward to presumptuously take credit and suggest that we were the star and the other allies were supporting actors?

Who really paid the most in buying that victory? Russia.

The USA years has lorded it over, for example, France, who was invaded and taken over by the Nazis and paid one hell of a price for opposing Hitler.

How many times have we heard American rhetorical cowboys put France in its place by reminding them of how America saved their bacon?

Bacevich is right.

No matter American heroics and well-deserved credit for the invasion and march to Berlin from the West, it was Soviet Russia from the East who - in the process of suffering 65% of total casualties in WWII compared to USA's 2% - bled the Germans down, destroying the bulk of their military ground power as they tried to defend themselves from the Russians who were moving toward Berlin.

The Russians lost 20 million citizens during WWlI. Our total losses were closer to a million or less.

True, we set off the biggest firecracker that caused Japan's citizen loss to multiply obscenely in two single flashing moments.

Well .... rah rah for American technology and ability to kill hundreds of thousands with remarkable self-justification that muddies the waters of necessity with the dirt of pre-cold war message-sending.

Then to argue that it was better than hundreds of thousands of Japanese men, women and children die rather than the potential American military losses involved in continuing operations against the Japanese military including an invasion.

That same logic seems to compare to the justification for how we operate in Iraq where it hasn't mattered how many civilian lives and families are destroyed so long as American self-interested policy triumphs.

In reality, during WWII the Russians cleaned the Nazi house while in comparison we emptied the ash trays.