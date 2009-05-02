Rigid Religion: Even those dang Episcopals argue about the official belief.

The current buzz in America's leading edge - yet traditional - old-line church is about how a Bishop-to-be is dancing dangerously near the flames of heresy and non-approved dogma.

Northern Michigan Episcopals have already elected Kevin Thew Forrest as their preferred spiritual guide and role model. Thew Forrester however needsthe endorsement of the parent organization. Already, several other bishops have publicly declared that Thew Forrester is not as worthy as they are of being a bishop - most citing reasons of orthodoxy.

Thew Forrester's personal beliefs and interpretations of both scripture and traditional theology seem to bring out that inside-the-box mindset that this same church has resisted regarding who can be outside the box yet still be bishop, i.e. Bishop Gene Robinson.

As an Episcopal, I have never been told that there is a limited and boundaried set of beliefs to which I must adhere in order to be accepted, respected or - for that matter - allowed to serve as a lay preacher.

In this respect, as someone who fully agrees with Thew Forrester, I have encountered more support within the Episcopal world than opposition to Thew Forrester's becoming a bishop.

I disagree with and for years have refused to repeat the Nicene Creed and have expressed that fact to my local parish members and priests. In fact, belief in a fixed and rigid creedal proposition has absolutely nothing to do with why most people join or remain - even in liturgical churches like the Episcopal.

The reasoning of those bishops who've published publicly their reasons for voting against Bishop Thew Forrester have primarily devolved to dispute with how Thew Forrester seems to be disrespecting, altering or even casting aside Common Prayer Book wordage and meaning associated with liturgical rites and ceremonies.

Having left the rigid, inflexible and literal-mindedness of the LDS church after more than 40 years of active participation to opt for the more open and tolerant creative and contemplative world of the Episcopal Church, I know a blind literal point of view when I see one.

Don't Let Scripture Tell You Whether You Can Do It. Let Scripture Tell You How.

Concerning my own experience, I suppose one could use the word "deprogramming" regarding my initial conflict with scriptural or dogmatic innerancy.

I confess that as a child and up into my 40's, scriptural meaning as interpreted by the Mormon church had an absoluteness about it that brooked little dissent. So when I discovered Joseph Campbell and his book entitled "The Power Of Myth," I was advised not to read that book.

But since I was in dissent and had become a non-literalist doubter of the impact of ignored-orthodoxy, I swallowed my religious guilt, girded up my intellectual loins and read Campbell anyway. When I read in Campbell about myths older than Hebrew Scripture referring to floods, arks, babies in baskets rescued from rivers by princesses, African stories about God asking man why fruit was eaten and the man blaming the woman who blamed a snake ...

... I realized that as a literalist with no appreciation for the blessings of myth, I was on a dead-end path of spiritual immaturity. But to reject the Bible and scripture because you've found them not to be innerant - not to be the literal and absolute "Word of God" as preached from many Christian pulpits - is a mistake in my opinion.

Once able to remove the limitation of literal interpretation, I learned how to bring Scripture to life. I learned about my own natural mystical bent as something all humanity possesses but only a minority actually trust to awaken. I learned how scripture is best appreciated as a "living" document that speaks through spirit.

At the time my perception was and remains that 2000 years beyond the events recorded in the New Testament, we find ourselves mired in a religiously cultural assumption of what the Bible is and how it should be viewed.

The controversies that arise spontaneously in most discussions of defined Christian religion remain - for the most part - based on an almost knee-jerk assumption of Biblical inerrancy. This assumption raises itself to a supreme pedestal of declaring that Korans, Torah, Upanashids and all other historical scripture take second place to the supremacy of the God-dictated Bible.

I don't see this as an intentional or even conscious attitude on the part of biblical literalists, yet the attitude remains and is reflected in most of the writings that utilize and include Bible citations. This often unspoken assumption is the overriding framework upon which denigration to less-than status of any other spiritual perception is generated.

The driving unspoken assumption - whether realized or not by those who disagree - is that somehow God has score-keeping angels with clipboards who make note of those whose beliefs are not "creedal" nor "biblical" and that God actually gives a damn about that.

Even sadder is acceptance of the idea that any church, denomination of spiritual group includes individuals "ordained" or otherwise vested by humans with power to impact eternity by personal leadership decisions that God will uphold and by which God will enforce eternally. This is simplistic human silliness.

This is a restrictive assumption that has no place in spiritual living but has the principal place in a fundamentalist approach to belief that says that documentation - human written (whether dictated by God or not) - serves as the great definer of who is okay, who will be spiritually worthy and who will be allowed to positively pass an imagined bar of judgment.

Condemnation of resistance to religious conformity brings us to a place of hearing the self-appointed tell us that a pretended authority to act in God's name is in effect an insistence that



'My Jesus is not your Jesus. My Savior is not your Savior. I own the true redeemer and you can only call Him Savior & Redeemer if I agree with you. You can only call Jesus your friend if I agree with what you mean by that. You can only resist evil as I define evil. Any other resistance to an evil of your own perception is heresy and God will punish you for that and for not believing me.'"

My own Bishop of the Diocese of Olympia has published on his blog his justifiable but bureaucratic reason for administratively opposing Bishop Thew Forrester's election. I agree that from a standpoint of Episcopal organizational purity, Bishop Rickel believes he must do that. But I don't agree that he must do that. However I still support him in his calling and consider him my bishop.

Best part however is that local, regional and national Episcopal members and leaders are not going to vote me out for disagreeing.

Nor should they in the case of Bishop Kevin Thew Forrester whose election reflects the desire and will of those most closely subject to his spiritual guidance. They want him to be their shepherd.

It's not up to a national Church to tell them their choice is not worthy of approval without offering a public justification based on genuine spiritual and moral values rather than mere deviation from policy, procedure and orthodoxy.

The national organization - if it rejects Bishop Thew Forrester - must publicly justify and declare the assumptions that imply that Bishop Kevin will lead his flock to hell and they will miss the mark (sin) and earn eternal damnation.

Kevin Thew Forrester's personal spiritual reality agrees with mine more than most prominent Episcopal minds.

But then so does the reality of Presiding Bishop Katherine Jefferts Schori .

As does the reality of Bishop Gene Robinson.

We are all Episcopal.

We are not self-defined nor justifiably "faithful" because we take literal the liturgical declarations found in the Book of Common Prayer.

Officially we are members of a forward-thinking courageous social-justice minded Church.

I like that.