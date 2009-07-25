Comparative Bathwaters: Evangelical Conservatives versus any kind of liberals

Watched Bill Moyers' review of the Tennessee Church murders where a man influenced by long-time vilification of liberals as everything from political traitors to persons who are not human and in need of extermination.

That would be me ... an admitted liberal but with no sense that I deserve extermination - particularly at the hands of someone hypnotized by liars. We know which liars don't we? The ones who imply that liberals are sub-human and less worthy than radical self-named "conservatives." Their dupes are tragic people who in reality have become pawns in a political battle and have been mass-issued value judgments that ought to have no place in churches professing the religion of Christ.

I consider myself an active Christian liberal and offer no agreement with any who somehow believe the Jesus was a social conservative and taught that wealth is a sign of God's favor or disfavor or that political conservatism is equal to godliness.

Social conservatives tend to think of themselves as "optimists" in wordage that smacks of self-righteousness - the sort of prayerful pride expressed by Jesus in Luke:



God, I thank thee, that I am not as other men are, extortioners,



unjust, adulterers, or even as this publican.



Speaking then in terms of what actually amounts to free-market religious capitalism, these religious economic experts equate conservatism to a willingness to work that is somehow present only in a conservative mind.

A liberal mind, religious or conservative, from the standpoint of propaganda, is lazy - but not too lazy to be working hard to get something for nothing. The whole point then suggests strongly that productivity as a spiritual test has to do with the self-proclaimed attribute of industriousness and self-reliance driven by political philosophy.

One cannot be industrious, self-reliant or contribute to the overall national well-being if one has liberal thoughts.

In that regard, I ask about the greatest evangelical conservative self-publicizers who have enriched themselves by merely talking about work, industry, and the spiritual efficacy of hard work. They have enriched themselves through talk and false promises, all the time waiting for someone else to send them money.

Espousing the religious free-market system, political evangelical talking points emphasize the primacy of people needing to take personal initiative and work towards achieving self-support and self-reliance. Explained by the self-righteous as a need for universal participation and competition, this admirable view only makes sense if one believes in an imaginary cookie-cut world where each and every soul is identical in ability, potential and circumstance.

That such a world does not exist seems to mean little to folks bent on self-serving justifications for defending themselves against those of us who would criticize their judgmental minds and question their degree of genuine compassion.

Having equated liberalism as giving away the economic farm to those who are lazy and refuse to contribute, these social conservatives have erected a liberal straw man who in fact does not exist but who is necessary in order for the social self-promoters to make their hay.

Conservatives have always run afoul of Christian teachings and historical practices of honest, love-based charity that intends in its acts practices of love, compassion and generosity.

The conservative idea of charity seems to limit itself to determining just who might qualify as the "worthy poor." Those are the poor defined by publicity-minded social conservatives as those toward whom measured and tight-fisted conservative charity will bring the greatest public rewards to the givers, not the receivers.

That is the precise hypocrisy described in the Sermon - acting publicly to be seen by others as righteous.

When a conservative quotes the old proverb

"Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day — teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime,"

the twist to this is that all who do not know how to fish, have insufficient resources to fish, or do not live near a fishing hole will be given two loaves and seven fishes - and that's all. A conservative's duty to charity has been met.

"We told you how to fish and it isn't our problem if you have no boat, don't know how to build one and have to go fishing from your wheel chair. Now show some initiative!"

According to conservative propagandists, liberal ideology reveals its version of government as an overly generous soft touch that exercises far too much compassion on behalf of it's citizens. These propagandists insist that government can actually and with confidence hand off the compassion obligation to everyone else - with the throw-away insistence that a nationa of compassionate citizens will take care of our own poor individually and privately.

There aren't enough among us who have demonstrated a willingness to do such a thing.

Free-market capitalism by definition is opposed to such a notion since aggressive competitiveness underlies any ability of the market to provide affordable whatevers to the populace. Bottom-line theology would never permit giving away all one has - as Jesus suggested - to help the poor with no consideration for turning a profit let alone getting a receipt.

If among social conservatives there is such a massive compassion, why is it that a poor single mother with a food assistance card in the grocery store is automatically looked down upon because her full time minimum-wage job won't pay living expenses and feed her children at the same time? What happens most of the time is an almost whispered declaration that she somehow deserves her lot because economic and religious free-market politics says God expects her to succeed to self-reliant wealth all on her own faith and initiative.

If a conservative wants to teach someone to fish, rather than give away a fish, what harm would there be in some evangelical hero stepping forward and hiring that single mother who is willing to work and paying her twice the minimum wage as long as she works hard?

Not practical? Couldn't do that for everybody?

Then why make public insistence in the holiness of godly hypocrisy that such is possible and that generous citizens will do so?

That actual difference between religious conservatives and the rest of the world is that unlike their secular conservative brothers and sisters, the religious ones live in two worlds that exist only in their minds instead of just one.